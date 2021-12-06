Birmingham police investigating five separate murders after deadly weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a deadly weekend in Birmingham. Police are working to find shooters for five different homicides, all taking place in just a little more than 24 hours.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a high spike in homicides this weekend,” Birmingham Police Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald said.

The first investigation started early Saturday morning when police found a man shot dead in the old Kirby Middle School parking lot.

“We are asking if anyone has surveillance footage to please come forward,” Fitzgerald said.

Less than one hour later and about a mile down the road, two people were found shot on 17th Avenue North. One victim died.

“Anytime you have homicides in close proximity, of course we are going to try and examine if maybe they were connected,” Fitzgerald said. “ That is something our detectives are going to work hard to do.”

The third scene was at 7th Avenue North. Police said a man was found shot dead in a car.

The fourth murder happened on Elm Street Southwest, with the gunshot victim later dying at the hospital.

“We are going to work as hard as we can to seek justice for these victims,” Fitzgerald said. “However, we need partnership. We need your help. We are only as strong as our community.”

The fifth homicide happened on Sunday, December 5th, at the Adona Apartment complex. Police said 30-year-old Daontay Dawon Jarrett was found shot dead on a staircase.

“This area is heavily populated, so we are asking if anyone has any information, just because of how open it is, utilize crime stoppers,” Fitzgerald said. “You can remain anonymous.”

When asked why we have seen an increase in crime this weekend, Fitzgerald said it is because of poor choices.

“The Birmingham police department has made numerous efforts this year to curtail violence,” he said. “But, one thing BPD, and other departments across the nation, will have to depend on and that is the decision making of our community members. Right now, that decision has been shown that we don’t respect and value life.”

Police are asking for witness at each scene to come forward and help put an end to gun crime.

“The best thing you can do is support your local police department,” Fitzgerald said. “Support your local police department. We cannot do this without the community.”

No arrests have been made in any of the five cases. This makes 105 total murder investigations for the department this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or Birmingham homicide detectives at 205-254-1764.

