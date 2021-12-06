B’ham City Schools hosting pop-up career fairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools (BCS) is hosting two pop-up career fairs to help fill vacancies in critical areas.

School officials say the district wants to hire certified teachers, bus drivers, custodians, pre-K teachers, child nutrition staff, substitute teachers, and teaching aids.

“School districts throughout the nation have been impacted by the pandemic, with many employees retiring early,” Jenikka Olgesby, Human Tesources officer for BCS said. “We have been successful in filling some of our vacant positions, but we still have other opportunities for individuals who want a career change.”

The first career fair will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Parker High School in the Professional Development Room. The second career fair will be from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the competition gym at Huffman High School.

“Birmingham City Schools offers competitive pay, great benefits and opportunities for professional growth,” Olgesby said. “We welcome recent college graduates, and individuals who are looking for an exciting and rewarding career with our school district.”

