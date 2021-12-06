LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call then told them their jobs were being terminated immediately.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The head of a digital mortgage lender is getting heat after firing hundreds of workers on Zoom.

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call, then told them their jobs were being terminated immediately.

The call lasted less than three minutes and comes less than four weeks before Christmas.

A total of 9% of the company’s workforce was laid off, including the company’s entire diversity, equity and inclusion recruiting team.

According to Fortune Magazine, the CEO later accused the employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by only working two hours a day.

The laid-off employees will get severance pay and benefits.

Last week, Better.com received $750 million in cash as part of a deal with Softbank, a multinational conglomerate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church...
Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church gymnasium
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Aspen Drive
Birmingham Police investigating homicide at apartment complex
Man found shot in grass field, later dies at hospital
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama makes CFP; will play Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Smollett trial to resume with defense possibly calling him
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday that the city will implement a vaccine...
NYC mayor announces vaccine mandate for private-sector employees
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
The victim has been identified as Oliver R. Ledwell of Birmingham.
70-year-old man hit and killed following accident on I-59/20