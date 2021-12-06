LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman

Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman
Bessemer Police officer stabbed after fight with woman(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Bessemer Police Department say an officer was stabbed after a fight with a woman on Sunday night.

This happened around 9:30 in the 3500 block of 8th Avenue. Authorities say officers were responding to a noise disturbance call. There, officers confronted a woman who authorities say became belligerent. Soon after, a fight ensued, where the woman stabbed the officer multiple times with a knife.

Authorities say the officer was taken to UAB West and is in stable condition. The suspect is in custody and was taken to the Bessemer City Jail.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after rear-ending another vehicle
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Teenage victim identified in shooting at Vestavia church
Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church...
Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church gymnasium
Tracie Todd.
Jefferson Co. judge suspended for 3 months without pay for ethics violations
Birmingham Police conducting homicide investigation on 7th Avenue North
Man found dead after suffering gunshot wound while in car

Latest News

Violent weekend in Birmingham sees five deadly shootings
Birmingham police investigating five separate murders after deadly weekend
Birmingham Squadron plays first home game at Legacy Arena
Thousands of Birmingham Squadron fans headed to the newly renovated Legacy Arena for first home game
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Aspen Drive
Birmingham Police investigating homicide at apartment complex
Birmingham Squadron plays first home game at Legacy Arena
Birmingham Squadron plays first home game at Legacy Arena