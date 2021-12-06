Anniston PD: 22-year-old suspect wanted in weekend homicide

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting death of a man Saturday night.

According to Anniston Police, around 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of Woodland Court. They arrived to find 33-year-old Christian Trammell lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to MEARMC where he later died.

Officials have identified 22-year-old Kenton Lawson as a suspect in the case. Lawson has been charged with murder and remains at large. APD considers Lawson armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Anniston Police Department at 205-240-4000 or Inc. Trammell at 808-436-3511.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.