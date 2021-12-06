LawCall
Alabama’s Bryce Young nominated for 2021 Heisman Trophy

11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama(University of Alabama | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is headed to New York.

Young was nominated for the 2021 Heisman Memorial Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the United States.

The Heisman finalists are Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Ballots were sent to 928 electors, which includes 870 college football media members, 57 living Heisman Trophy winners and one overall fan vote presented by Nissan, premier partner of the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman winner will be announced Saturday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m.

