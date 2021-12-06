LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

70-year-old man hit and killed following accident on I-59/20

The victim has been identified as Oliver R. Ledwell of Birmingham.
The victim has been identified as Oliver R. Ledwell of Birmingham.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70-year-old man was hit and killed Saturday night following a wreck on I-59/20 near Arkadelphia Road.

The victim has been identified as Oliver R. Ledwell of Birmingham. Authorities say Ledwell was driving a car involved in a two-vehicle wreck.


embedded google maps

He was reportedly hit by a third vehicle after he got out of his vehicle to check on the others involved in the original wreck.

Ledwell was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.

Birmingham Police are investigating the accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church...
Local woman calls for justice after son was shot at while playing basketball inside church gymnasium
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on Aspen Drive
Birmingham Police investigating homicide at apartment complex
Man found shot in grass field, later dies at hospital
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama makes CFP; will play Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl

Latest News

17-year-old shot and killed Sunday night; Birmingham’s 6th homicide of the weekend
First responders unite for Move Over Rally
Tow truck drivers rally to inform drivers of Move Over Law
First responders unite for Move Over Rally
First responders unite for Move Over Rally
The child has been identified as Za’niyah Fox, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s...
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl dies in Center Point house fire