70-year-old man hit and killed following accident on I-59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70-year-old man was hit and killed Saturday night following a wreck on I-59/20 near Arkadelphia Road.

The victim has been identified as Oliver R. Ledwell of Birmingham. Authorities say Ledwell was driving a car involved in a two-vehicle wreck.

He was reportedly hit by a third vehicle after he got out of his vehicle to check on the others involved in the original wreck.

Ledwell was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.

Birmingham Police are investigating the accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.