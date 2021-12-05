UAB to face BYU in Independence Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers will travel to Shreveport, Louisiana to face the BYU Cougars in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

The Blazers finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, finishing second in the Conference USA West division. This marks the sixth straight season that the UAB Blazers are bowl eligible. The Blazers will be looking for their second bowl win in school history, the first coming in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl in 2019, when they defeated Northern Illinois, 37-13.

The Blazers will face the 13th ranked Cougars, who have only lost two games this year.

The game will kick off on December 18th at 2:30 p.m. on December 18th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.