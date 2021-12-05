Sam’s Super Samwiches to reopen after signing new lease

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Sam’s Super Samwiches say on Twitter that they have signed a new lease, and will reopen soon.

In November, the Graphos family announced they would be moving to a new location after their lease was not renewed. The founder of the restaurant, Sammy Graphos, passed away in October.

A reopening date has not yet been announced.

Great news!!!! Signed a new lease yesterday. Sam’s will be back soon. — Sams Super Samwiches (@SSamwiches) December 4, 2021

