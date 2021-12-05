LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sam’s Super Samwiches to reopen after signing new lease

Officials with Sam’s Super Samwiches say they have signed a new lease, and will reopen soon.
Officials with Sam’s Super Samwiches say they have signed a new lease, and will reopen soon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Sam’s Super Samwiches say on Twitter that they have signed a new lease, and will reopen soon.

In November, the Graphos family announced they would be moving to a new location after their lease was not renewed. The founder of the restaurant, Sammy Graphos, passed away in October.

A reopening date has not yet been announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa A. Smith
UPDATE: Woman charged after baby girl left in shopping cart at Northport Walmart, mother located
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Teenage victim identified in shooting at Vestavia church
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Woman dies after rear-ending another vehicle
While some parts of the state are seeing fewer COVID cases, other counties are being rated as...
More Alabama counties have high rate of COVID transmission

Latest News

Back Country Horsemen of America and trails
A New Trail
Sylacauga's Christmas in the Park
Sylacauga using Christmas holiday shopping season to highlight small businesses
'Promises'
‘Promises’: A Christmas Special at Shades Mountain Baptist Church
Bikes 4 Kids
Bikes 4 Kids: Chelsea non-profit expanding mission to make a difference through bicycles