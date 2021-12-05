Sam’s Super Samwiches to reopen after signing new lease
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Sam’s Super Samwiches say on Twitter that they have signed a new lease, and will reopen soon.
In November, the Graphos family announced they would be moving to a new location after their lease was not renewed. The founder of the restaurant, Sammy Graphos, passed away in October.
A reopening date has not yet been announced.
