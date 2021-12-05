Police investigating homicide in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating a homicide in West Birmingham.

Police say this happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Elm Street Southwest. So far, there is no word on what led to this homicide and if there are suspects in custody.

This marks the fourth homicide investigation in the City of Birmingham on Saturday. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith issued this statement regarding the three homicides that happened earlier in the day.

Statement from Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith on recent homicides (Birmingham Police)

If you have any information on this homicide, please call Birmingham Police.

