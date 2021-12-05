FIRST ALERT: Temperatures warming up Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday to ya! We have a Dense Fog Advisory issued for our area until 9 a.m. with visibilities of a quarter mile or less. Look out for each other on the way to church this morning.

Several of our live cameras are showing thick fog out there.

Temps this morning are very warm for this time of the year. Normal highs for this date are about 59-degrees, and as of 5 a.m. many areas were in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Once the fog lifts, look for overcast skies today, with a 20-to-30 percent chance of showers. Patchy light showers will make the roads slick in a few areas.

We have enjoyed the effects of high pressure for several days last week, but clouds and drizzle began to move in yesterday along with clouds and light rainfall expected today.

The Next 24 hours shows temps warming into the upper 60s to low 70s by noontime today…with high temps expected to make it to 72-degrees in the Birmingham area later this afternoon. Tuscaloosa could make it up to 74-degrees, while Anniston, Ashland and Centre Alabama will likely only warm into the upper 60s.

If you’re headed out to the Mountain Brook Christmas Parade today, it is from 3-4 pm at Mountain Brook Village. I would recommend taking light rain jacket or umbrella because we could see a few sprinkles with temp in the low 70s to upper 60s.

Monday morning’s temps are forecast to be mild…just likely bottoming out in the low to mid-60s.

An approaching cold front brings our next best chance of rain and thunderstorms through our area tomorrow morning.

While we do have a chance of rain in our area for Tuesday, the heaviest rainfall appears south of us.

If you’re headed to the West Alabama Christmas Parade Monday evening at 6:30, most of the rain for tomorrow should be east of that area. Expect temps to be in the mid to low 50s, with only a 20-percent of light showers.

We have a wet weather pattern in the works for this week, with about 1.5 inches of rain expected to fall in our area by next Saturday.

Our First Alert 7-day forecast shows hit and miss showers all week long. Thursday may prove to be our driest day, with only a 20-percent chance of rain, but Friday into Saturday will likely make up for that with heavy rain and thunderstorm potential.

I hope you have a restful Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.