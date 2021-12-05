FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms return for Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though the calendar may say it’s the first weekend in December, the weather feels more reminiscent of spring outside with warm, humid conditions across Alabama. For tonight, expect more clouds around ahead of our next cold front moving in tomorrow afternoon, bringing a dose of rain out ahead of it. We have a First Alert for rain and storms beginning Monday morning across northwest Alabama and then clearing our southeast counties later in the afternoon. Prior to any rain arriving, tonight will be mild and mostly cloudy with temperatures falling only to near 60. A breeze will begin to pick-up too, so fog should not be as big of an issue as we have seen the past few mornings.

ACTIVE PATTERN: If you don’t have your rain gear in your car already, make sure your umbrella and rain jacket are in tow every day this week as an unsettled weather pattern takes over in Alabama. A series of disturbances traveling across the Southeast will support a chance of rain each day and some days even some stronger storms in the mix at times. For Monday, we have a First Alert for seeing a few isolated strong to severe storms within the main batch of rain moving in during the morning hours and lingering into the afternoon, and much of Alabama is under a marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. The primary threat will be gusty winds and heavy rain, and we can’t rule out a brief, weak tornado (though that risk is lower in comparison to the others). Most of us will not have any issues with severe weather, but as always, make sure you have your WBRC First Alert Weather app and NOAA weather radio set to receive notifications for the week ahead. Though we may manage some breaks of sunshine at times this week, the forecast will generally feature mostly cloudy skies through next weekend. The best rain coverage for now looks to be Wednesday and late Saturday into Sunday, but we’ll keep tweaking the expected rain coverage in the days ahead. A good 1-3 inches of rain will fall over the next week, so if you’re needing to do some yard work, may want to squeeze that in sooner rather than later!

TEMPERATURE ROLLER COASTER: As the rain clears out late Monday afternoon, blustery winds along the cold front will usher in a shot of chilly air with temperatures falling into the 30s again by Tuesday morning. Highs will struggle to get any warmer than the low 50s on Tuesday. Though Wednesday looks seasonable for early December (highs near 60 and lows in the 40s), our Next Big Thing is a warming trend that will kick into high gear again later this week, pushing temperatures into the mid 70s by Friday and Saturday. Muggy air will also surge back in at this time too as a warm front lifts through the area, setting the stage for the possibility of strong storms over the weekend.

