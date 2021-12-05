Birmingham Police investigating homicide at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Authorities say officers arrived at the 900 block of Aspen Drive and found a man lying on a staircase and suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on the scene.

So far, there is no one in custody. If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

