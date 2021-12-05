LawCall
Auburn to face Houston in Birmingham Bowl

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and...
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics(Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers will stay in Alabama to play in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl against the Houston Cougars on December 28th.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. This is the first time Auburn has played against Houston since 1973, where the Tigers won 7-0. Auburn has also played in the Birmingham Bowl before, defeating Memphis in 2015.

The Houston Cougars are currently ranked 21st in the country, finishing the season with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the AAC Championship.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium

