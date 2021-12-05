LawCall
Alleged road rage leads to shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says a road rage call quickly turned into a shooting investigation Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say they received a call about a road rage incident in the Good Hope area Sunday afternoon. The incident escalated to an altercation in which one person was shot. All suspects involved are detained, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office did not release any details on the victim’s identity or condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are still on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

