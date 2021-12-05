LawCall
Alabama makes CFP; will play Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl

12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion(Rodger Champion | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)
By Alex Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1, 8-1) are ranked first in the College Football Playoff and will play the fourth ranked Cincinnati Bearcats in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

The Crimson Tide earned their spot in the playoff after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship. This is Alabama’s second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, and their seventh overall, passing Clemson for the most of all time.

This is Cincinnati’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff. They are the first Group of Five school to make the Playoff

Alabama will play Cincinnati on December 31 at 3:30 p.m.

