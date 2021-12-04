LawCall
Woman dies after rear-ending another vehicle

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Quinton woman.

According to ALEA, at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Friday, December 3, Lilian G. Duncan, 20, was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving rear-ended another. Duncan, who authorities said was not using her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger who was in the vehicle with Duncan was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The person who was rear-ended was not injured.

The crash occurred on Alabama 269 near Short Loop Road, approximately four miles south of Parrish. 

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

