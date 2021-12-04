LawCall
State Christmas tree lit up

A lighting ceremony for the state Christmas tree was held in front of Alabama's Capitol on Dec....
A lighting ceremony for the state Christmas tree was held in front of Alabama's Capitol on Dec. 3, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Christmas season in Alabama officially kicked off Friday evening with the lighting of the state Christmas tree.

Gov. Kay Ivey joined other state leaders and military officials for the lighting ceremony.

The 35-foot eastern red cedar sits atop the Capitol steps. It was grown in Fitzpatrick, located in Bullock County. It was donated by Ray Allen and his wife.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

