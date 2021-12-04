LawCall
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about new phone scam

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Tis the season to be cautious.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new phone scam where people are pretending to be law enforcement to scare you into giving them money.

Sgt. Robert Rodriguez with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received several calls and visits over the past week from people in the community saying they’ve been contacted by these scammers.

Rodriguez said the scammer appears to be calling people at random pretending to be a representative from the sheriff’s office.

The person falsely identifies themselves as a deputy or investigator saying you have a warrant, unpaid tickets, or other outstanding fees.

The scammer will then pressure you to make a payment over the phone using a credit card, or will ask you to purchase gift cards and give them numbers.

They often “spoof” a phone number, to make you believe it’s really someone calling from the sheriff’s office.

Rodriguez said several people have already fallen for the scam.

One person is out $1,800.

“No law enforcement agency in this country will ever call you and say, ‘You have a warrant, and we need you to go to Home Depot and get us a $500 gift card,’ right? No law enforcement is going to ask you for any sort of money over the phone, any gift cards, any sorts of payments, any information to verify anything. We’re not going to do that. If you have a warrant, we’re coming, but we’re not going to be calling,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the sheriff’s office is following up on all tips, but he said most of the scammers are making these calls from other countries, so the odds they’ll be caught are low.

He said if anyone calls pressuring you to pay money, hang up and call the agency directly to double check their identity.

