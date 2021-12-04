LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man shot dead near old middle school

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police, two shootings occurred Saturday morning.

The first shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Birmingham Police spokesperson. At approximately 7:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1328 28th Street North (“Old Kirby Middle School”) on report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying on the ground, unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the victim may have been shot during a period between the previous night and the early morning. Currently, there is no one in custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa A. Smith
UPDATE: Woman charged after baby girl left in shopping cart at Northport Walmart, mother located
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Source: WBRC video
JCSO: 18 year old injured in shooting at Vestavia church, police searching for suspect
Woman dies after rear-ending another vehicle
Three students have been arrested after investigators received an anonymous call warning that a...
3 loaded guns found in Dallas County classroom; Multiple students arrested

Latest News

Man dead, one injured after shooting inside of home
Jefferson County Health Department working to launch new program for gun violence victims
Woman dies after rear-ending another vehicle
Source: WBRC video
JCSO: 18 year old injured in shooting at Vestavia church, police searching for suspect