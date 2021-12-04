Man dead, one injured after shooting inside of home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police, a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Saturday morning.

Police said at approximately 7:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3500 block of 17th Avenue North on report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered two men inside of a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFR) personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced one of the men dead on the scene.

The victim will be identified pending notification to the next of kin.

BFR transported the second man to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggests multiple individuals were inside of the residence prior to shots being fired inside. Officers have detained the multiple occupants for questioning.

This was the second homicide reported by Birmingham Police within one hour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.