Jefferson Co. judge suspended for 3 months without pay for ethics violations

Tracie Todd.
Tracie Todd.(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge has been suspended for three months without pay.

The Alabama Court of Judiciary found Tracie Todd guilty of ethics violations.

Among the complaints against Todd was that she engaged in a death penalty debate and violated orders from higher courts.

Todd had been suspended with pay since April.

