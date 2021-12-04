LawCall
JCSO: Juvenile injured in shooting at Vestavia church

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police responded to a shooting at a church in the 2700 block of Altadena Road in Vestavia.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 8:30 p.m., they received calls that a male had entered the gymnasium at that location and fired shots at juveniles playing basketball.

One of the teenagers was struck and transported to UAB Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Detectives are conducting a full investigation. If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2, or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

