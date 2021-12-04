FIRST ALERT: A few showers possible tonight & Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday has ended up being a cloudy and mild day, and we will continue to see a few showers and some drizzle around at times this evening. Expect a 10-30% rain coverage for Sunday too, though there will be some dry weather at times. Areas of fog will be possible again overnight into early Sunday morning, so heed caution if you are out driving early. Temperatures will start off in the 50s for Sunday and climb to near 70 in the afternoon.

Sunday sets the stage for a more unsettled weather pattern in the week ahead. A series of disturbances passing through the Southeast will bring off-and-on periods of rain and storms all the way through next weekend. We have a First Alert for heavy rain on Monday ahead of another cold front coming through. Highs will hang out in the 60s on Monday (both during the morning and afternoon hours) before falling into the 40s and even the 30s for Tuesday morning. Temperatures look seasonable for Tuesday and Wednesday for early December, but a surge of warmer air will bring 70s into Alabama as we head toward the weekend. Right now, the best rain coverage looks to be on Monday and Wednesday, then again through the weekend, but you will need the umbrella around every day regardless. Thursday has been trending relatively drier compared to other days this week, but we can’t rule out some isolated showers at times.

Right now, we don’t see any major concerns for severe weather during the work week, which we always have to keep an eye on this time of year; however, thunderstorms will be possible at times over the next several days, so stay up to date to the latest forecast as we fine-tune the potential for any severe threats. Currently, Wednesday and next Saturday could have a few strong storms in the mix, but no guarantees just yet. As always with wet weather patterns, we will keep you in the loop for flooding concerns as well. So, in addition to the rain gear, the WBRC First Alert Weather app will be essential to have on-hand this week!

