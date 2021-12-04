FIRST ALERT: A Dense Fog Advisory in effect Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning with visibility limited to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. The Fog Advisory is for most of the region until 9 a.m.

The surface flow of moisture has continued through the early morning hours as southerly winds continue to transport the Gulf moisture north flow will increase moisture overnight. A front will approach the region today with increasing chances for rain this afternoon and tonight mainly in form of scattered showers with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. The ridge of high pressure over the Northern Gulf will help delay the arrival of the front through tonight although clouds will continue increasing through the day with mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon and highs around 70.

The front will finally approach Northwest Alabama Monday morning and continue moving south through Tuesday and will help produce an overall wet weather pattern for next week but any potential for strong-to-severe storms still appears low.

There will be a brief period of dry weather from Monday night through Tuesday morning as the front which moves through Monday will stall near the Gulf Coast and move north as a warm front Tuesday and Tuesday night bringing widespread rain and a chance for thunderstorms.

There is at least the potential for the development of a severe weather threat by Wednesday morning followed by another disturbance rotating through the area bringing another round of rain going into the second half of the week.

first alert (Fred Hunter WBRC)

