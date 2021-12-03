LawCall
West Alabama high schoolers become ‘scientists’ for a day

(Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of high schoolers from West Alabama got a chance to see real scientific research on Friday. It was part of UA’s Science In Motion program at the science and engineering complex on campus.

The high schoolers got a chance to slice open a frozen giant worm today.

Teenagers like Jasmine Dunn of Brookwood High School took part in the program and had a chance to learn what it’s like to be a scientist. They observed how cancer cells grow under a microscope, what DNA looks like and the importance of water quality.

“I really enjoy learning stuff like this, cancer and how to break it down, and maybe one day find a cure for cancer,” said Dunn.

“These students competed for a chance to participate in our Scientist for a Day Program, and of course they have an interest in a STEM career, and they selected their top three research choices,” said Lisa Clark, Biologist Specialist For Alabama Science In Motion.

In all, 10 students participated from places such as Choctaw, Lamar and Tuscaloosa counties.

