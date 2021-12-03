LawCall
Uptown sees big boom, how will it impact local businesses?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The uptown district is booming!

With the addition of Protective Stadium, the re-opening of Legacy Arena, and the Squadron playing the first home game of their inaugural season this weekend, there’s bound to be plenty of foot traffic in the area.

But how is all of this impacting local businesses?

Zebbie Carney is the owner of Eugene’s Hot Chicken, and he said business isn’t picking up as fast as he’d hoped.

He said they definitely aren’t seeing the business they saw pre-pandemic, but fans of the restaurant are slowly making their way back.

He’s said the past 18 months have been difficult because of construction in the area, and his businesses took hit with labor shortages and inflation caused by the pandemic.

But through it all, Carney remains optimistic.

He said he’s in a great location to attract new customers, especially once the City Walk is complete, and he’s excited that Protective Stadium and Legacy Arena are bringing new events and people back to Uptown.

“But it’s coming back. It’s nice to see events happening, we’ve got state championships this week, we’ve got other events coming down the line so it’s nice to have events back down here. We’ve been at this location five years. Yeah. So, we’ve seen it transform. So, it’s just nice to see…I guess… the finished product,” Carney said.

Carney said he is hiring for all positions at all three of his locations.

For more information, you can send an email to info@EugenesHotChicken.com, or call (205) 322-7555 (Birmingham) or (205) 593-4695 (Hoover).

