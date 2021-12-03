LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Troy names Jon Sumrall as new head football coach

Jon Sumrall is Troy University's new head football coach.
Jon Sumrall is Troy University's new head football coach.(Source: Troy Athletics)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy has a new head football coach.

The university announced Thursday night that Jon Sumrall is returning to Troy from Kentucky, where he was recently promoted to co-defensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

“We are excited to appoint Jon Sumrall to lead our Trojan football program,” said Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. “Jon is a proven winner. He possesses the values, love of Troy and experience to lead our university to championship status.”

The new coach will be formally introduced in a press conference Monday.

Sumrall’s previously time with Troy was as assistant head coach under Neal Brown during the 2015-2017 seasons. During that time, he helped the Trojans win a Sun Belt Conference title in 2017, as well as a stunning victory against LSU.

The Trojans won a school-record 11 games in 2017, and the defense ranked first in the nation in red zone defense (.614), second in tackles for loss per game (8.6), seventh in rushing defense (105.3), 11th in scoring defense and 24th in total defense per game (336.6).

“Jon Sumrall exceeded all the criteria we had when searching for a new leader for our football program,” said Troy athletics director Brent Jones. “He is a proven winner and a dynamic recruiter that will continue to build upon our championship legacy. In Jon, we have a leader who is energetic, intense and brings a level of passion that is unmatched. He fully understands our championship expectations and has a comprehensive plan to take Troy Football to the top of the Sun Belt Conference and the Group of Five. We are thrilled to welcome Jon, Ginny, Sam, Sadie, Stella and Selah back to Troy, and I know our community is excited to welcome them with open arms. I have no doubt Jon Sumrall is the right man to lead us into a new era of Troy Football.”

Sumrall replaces former head coach Chip Lindsey, who was fired last month.

Jon Sumrall is returning to Troy University as the new head football coach.
Jon Sumrall is returning to Troy University as the new head football coach.(Source: Troy Athletics)

Sumrall departed Troy for Ole Miss before the 2018 season and returned to his alma mater in Lexington, Kentucky the following year.

He also spent five seasons in San Diego starting in 2007, serving in various positions, including defensive coordinator, defensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and camp coordinator.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Packages recovered.
Jemison PD: More than 20 FedEx packages dumped off County Road 166
Driver flees during traffic stop, hit by 18-wheeler
Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police, will later face charges

Latest News

Brian Branch and Smoke Monday have joined forces with the American Red Cross to challenge one...
It’s in the blood for Bama DB Brian Branch
Student study as part of a setup photoshoot portraying what student life will look like while...
University of Tennessee lifts mask, vaccine mandate following federal judge’s injunction
Brian Branch and Smoke Monday have joined forces with the American Red Cross to challenge one...
VIDEO; UA Brian Branch blood donations
A look at Brian Kelly’s contract
LSU makes Brian Kelly one of the highest paid coaches in college football