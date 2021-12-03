Ragland man dies in single-vehicle crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Ragland man died in a single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Alabama 144 near the 5 mile marker, about four miles east of Ragland.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say 43-year-old Richard G. Phillips died when the 2006 Nissan Sentra he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.

The ALEA says Phillips was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available. ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

