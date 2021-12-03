LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ragland man dies in single-vehicle crash

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Ragland man died in a single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Alabama 144 near the 5 mile marker, about four miles east of Ragland.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say 43-year-old Richard G. Phillips died when the 2006 Nissan Sentra he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.

The ALEA says Phillips was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available. ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Two-car crash causes overturned vehicle in Birmingham
Two-car crash causes overturned vehicle in Birmingham
Melissa A. Smith
UPDATE: Baby girl left in shopping cart at Northport Walmart, woman charged
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

Drowning at Bankhead Lock and Dam
First Alert Weather 11a 12-3-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return over the weekend
Melissa A. Smith
UPDATE: Baby girl left in shopping cart at Northport Walmart, woman charged
ADPH: More than 847K positive COVID-19 cases