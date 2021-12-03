Police find a mother unconscious, then find her son, 6, dead

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say they found a 44-year-old mother unconscious in a parking lot and later found her 6-year-old son dead in her home.

Police in Mobile say they initially found the woman unconscious in a vehicle outside an At Home Furniture Store late Wednesday morning. Officer Katrina Frazier says she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police then went to the woman’s apartment, where they found a 6-year-old boy dead inside. Police say they later identified the child as the woman’s son. The investigation continues.

WBRC