Northport PD: Baby girl left in shopping cart at Walmart, mother questioned

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Police are questioning a mother after they said she left her baby girl in a shopping cart at Walmart Thursday night.

Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter said officers got the call around 8:30 p.m. that a baby had been found alone and in a shopping cart at the store off McFarland.

The baby girl, who officers said is less than five months old, was taken to DCH. The baby is okay.

The mother is under investigation for child abandonment, but she has not been charged.

