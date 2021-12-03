More Alabama counties have high rate of COVID transmission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Overall, Alabama is seeing COVID-19 cases drop, but there are some troubling trends. While some parts of the state are seeing fewer COVID cases, other counties are being rated as very high transmission rates for the infectious disease.

Alabama was seeing numbers going in the right direction with COVID positive cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations, but this week there are signs to show the pandemic is far from over.

The latest State At Risk Map from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows eight counties ranked as red with very high rates of COVID transmissions. This includes Walker, Blount, and Cullman Counties. Hospitalizations increased slightly to 335 on Thursday.

The number of hospitalizations has hovered around 300. The spokesman for the Walker County EMA said the latest ranking is disappointing. The county was seeing improvement, but once again has been hit by increases. He and others are calling on people to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated, wearing masks and socially distancing.

“Definitely something that is noteworthy when we see we are one of the counties in the red. This thing is so fluid, this COVID. It seems every time we do something we are supposed to, another variant pops up or something else happens. We encourage people to wash their hands. Wear masks that sort of thing,” T.J. Armstrong said.

Armstrong said they have done all they can do, but people need to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and families if they want to have an enjoyable and safe Christmas.

