Interest in supply chain jobs growing locally

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -You may remember, we first told you about how Lawson State Community College is trying to combat the on-going supply chain issues we’re seeing here and around the country.

There’s a lot of interest in the college’s free training for a career in supply chain management and logistics. So much so, Lawson State is adding extra classes.

Students earn two certifications. Dr. James Gray says logistics plays a huge role in the economy. Salaries can reach into the six-figure range.

Gray believes the big interest in their program shows that people are ready to get back to work.

“People want to get out of the house. They want to get trained. We have the workforce and the class with 60 or more individuals is proof that is happening,” Dr. Gray said.

Gray plans to announce more training classes soon. The college also plans to introduce a supply chain management degree program as well.

You can find out more information about the training by emailing: workforce@lawsonstate.edu, or click here.

