House fire investigation in Hueytown, school traffic rerouted

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Fire Department crews worked to put out a house fire on Sunrise Boulevard Friday morning.

Hueytown Police said they had to reroute school traffic in order to fight the fire.

Sunrise Boulevard was closed and drivers could not access Hueytown Middle School from Hueytown Road. Drivers were asked to come in from the Brooklane side to take kids to school.

Hueytown Fire Department is working a house fire on Sunrise BLVD. Sunrise BLVD is closed and you will not be able to... Posted by Hueytown Police Department on Friday, December 3, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.