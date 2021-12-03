House fire investigation in Hueytown, school traffic rerouted
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Fire Department crews worked to put out a house fire on Sunrise Boulevard Friday morning.
Hueytown Police said they had to reroute school traffic in order to fight the fire.
Sunrise Boulevard was closed and drivers could not access Hueytown Middle School from Hueytown Road. Drivers were asked to come in from the Brooklane side to take kids to school.
