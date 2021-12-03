LawCall
Gov. Ivey submits formal comment letter to OSHA on opposing vaccine mandate

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey submitted a formal comment letter Friday to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on opposing the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 employees.

In the letter, Governor Ivey asked OSHA to discontinue the provisions.

The formal comment letter is here:

The governor also issued the following statement:

“Alabama is standing strong in our fight against the overreaching, un-American Biden vaccine mandates. President Trump said it well in an interview yesterday morning. The Biden Administration is driving distrust and anxieties about this vaccine. As I have stated countless times, Alabamians and Americans alike should never have to choose between getting this shot and putting food on the tables for their families. We are fighting these mandates every step of the way, any way we know how.” – Governor Kay Ivey

Earlier this year Governor Ivey issued Executive Order 724 and signed legislation opposing the mandates.

Alabama is also suing the Biden Administration on three fronts, and Governor Ivey has said the courts is where the battle will be won.

