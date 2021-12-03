FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds and warm temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! You will need a jacket to start out the day. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s. I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. Visibility could be reduced to a half mile or less for areas along and south of I-20/59. Any fog that forms this morning should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky. We are watching some cloud cover to our southwest that will move into our area later today giving us a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. It is going to be another warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to spend some time outdoors. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s by 6-7 PM, so you may need a light jacket this evening if you plan on being out. Weather should be great for the high school football championships at Protective Stadium today. Good luck to all the teams!

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be warm with more cloud cover than sunshine. Moisture levels will begin to increase tomorrow as a system begins to develop across the Central United States. We will likely see morning temperatures cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s over the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow will likely climb into the lower 70s with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. We will hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers tomorrow. Best spots to see some light rain will likely occur in west-northwest Alabama. Anything that falls will likely remain light. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph tomorrow. Sunday will also end up similar with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Both days will likely end up mostly dry for most of us. Areas in east Alabama will likely stay dry all weekend long. If you want to get some yard work out of the way, you might want to do it over the weekend. Next week is looking very wet and unsettled.

SEC Championship Forecast: The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Atlanta, GA to take on the #1 Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship title. The forecast is looking nice for tailgating and post-game activities. Plan for temperatures to warm near 70°F prior to kickoff with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the end of the game. Weekend is looking dry for Atlanta.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Monday. The latest weather models are showing a slower system so it means rain may not impact us until Monday. It looks like we will see a band of rain that will move through our area Monday morning and continue into the afternoon hours. We could see rainfall totals around a half inch with totals near an inch of rain in northwest Alabama. I can’t rule out some gusty winds and a few rumbles of thunder Monday, but severe weather looks unlikely. Temperatures will briefly warm into the lower 60s ahead of the cold front Monday. Temperatures are forecast to drop quickly behind the front Monday evening into the 50s and 40s. Make sure you tune in to Good Day Alabama Monday morning for weather updates before you get on the roads for work and school. It could become a messy weather day.

Rainy Pattern: Once the cold front moves through our area Monday evening, it will turn colder. We will likely start Tuesday out chilly with temperatures in the 30s. The cool air will be short-lived as a warm front pushes north into our area Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will likely climb into the mid to upper 50s. We will likely warm up Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s with rain chances returning. Wednesday through Thursday is looking very wet with a series of disturbances sweeping through the Southeast. We could see several inches of rainfall next week. I also can’t rule out the potential for strong storms. It remains too early to determine exactly how much rain we will see and who will see it, but I can’t rule out the potential for flash flooding. Thankfully, it has been very dry over the past month so we could use a little bit of rainfall. Too much rainfall in a short period of time could cause problems though. Stay with us for updates as we figure out how the pattern develops.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

