BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALGO Traffic crews confirmed a major crash on I-65SB past Exit 247 CR17/Valleydale Rd in Hoover Friday morning.

The crash, near the Cahaba River, had three lanes blocked.

It happened around 5:30 a.m.

5:40A *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* LIVE LOOK at CRASH on I-65 SB near the Cahaba River with three lanes blocked. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/SUBYjWIcKF — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) December 3, 2021

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route, like Highway 31, to avoid the wreck.

Major crash on I-65SB (ALGO Traffic)

