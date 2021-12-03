Changes to how Jefferson County school board members are elected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Major changes are coming to how Jefferson County Board of Education members are elected.

Members will now be elected by each district instead of at large, like they are now.

Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says this will ensure fairer representation from residents around the county.

For more information about the changes, click here to visit the Jefferson County BOE website.

