Birmingham on list of ‘best places to go’ in 2022

Six unique Birmingham events that you have to check out!
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham was recently named one of Condé Nast Traveler’s ‘best places to go in 2022′.

On the list of 22 destinations, Birmingham was one of only a few places in the United States mentioned, along with many other international destinations.

The criteria used by editors: Places with great food and drink scenes, historic sites to explore, and new places to soak in the great outdoors.

To see the entire list, you can click here.

