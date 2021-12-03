Birmingham on list of ‘best places to go’ in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham was recently named one of Condé Nast Traveler’s ‘best places to go in 2022′.

On the list of 22 destinations, Birmingham was one of only a few places in the United States mentioned, along with many other international destinations.

The criteria used by editors: Places with great food and drink scenes, historic sites to explore, and new places to soak in the great outdoors.

To see the entire list, you can click here.

