Bessemer Police Dept. creates new Safe Meeting Zone

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has created a new Safe Meeting Zone for people who are buying or selling something through social media.

On a Facebook post Bessemer Police warned people about holiday thefts.

The post said, “Be aware that thefts of electronic items (phones, gaming systems and other electronics) are occurring in our Southside Homes area. This area is being used by suspects to meet unsuspecting sellers of these items through social media. The suspects gain the victims trust and then run away with the items. Don’t be victimized this holiday season!”

The department’s Safe Meeting Place is located at 651 9th Ave SW. in front of the Bessemer Police Emergency Operations Center.

