Avoiding road rage during the holiday season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - We’re now in the holiday season and that generally means more drivers on the roads and byways. Road rage is something you want to avoid at all cost.

This a term that goes back to the 1990s and it does appear to be fading away anytime soon. It’s become an alarming trend.

“The question was asked... ‘how do I respond,” said ALEA state trooper Reginal King.

Just this week, King had a speaking engagement and someone in the audience asked how to protect themselves from road rage.

“And my response was simple: take your foot off the gas and reduce your speed,” King said.

AAA says it did study and found that in 10,000 cases of road rage, there were 218 deaths and more than 12,000 injuries. It typically starts with someone aggressively tailgating and oftentimes get worse from there.

“The safest practice to do is exercise is to simply reduce your speed, slow down and get a physical description of vehicle such as color, make and model, pull to the roadside if you’re not wireless and dial star 18 or 911 and report what you saw. No need to fight fire with fire or engage in activity such as road rage, simply do the right thing exercise caution, exercise patience and share the roadway,” King said.

Don’t try to win the fight, just let it go and win the road by getting home safely.

Running late and losing all sense of common sense is usually what starts the aggressive driving, according to AAA and King.

