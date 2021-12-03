LawCall
Agency named to handle LIHEAP program for Jeff Co. residents through December

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) say the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama will assume emergency responsibility for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in Jefferson County for the month of December.

ADECA says residents will apply directly with the agency for assistance with their energy bills through the month of December.

ADECA administers the LIHEAP program at the state level. After receiving notice from the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (JCCEO) Wednesday, the agency worked to determine who could manage the program for Jefferson County residents in the short-term.

ADECA is working to determine how Jefferson County residents will apply for aid in the long-term and will have more information on that soon.

“This program provides critical aid to individuals and families in need particularly during the cold winter months like December, when home heating bills are higher. Our priority is to swiftly resume assistance in Jefferson County,” Boswell said. “Due to the urgency of need, we are appreciative of the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama for assuming this temporary, emergency responsibility.”

LIHEAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

