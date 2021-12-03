LawCall
28-year-old Birmingham man shot, killed in road

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with surveillance video to help them solve a homicide that happened early Friday morning.

Officers said 28-year-old Dewayne Lenard Barnes, of Birmingham, was shot and killed.

West Precinct officers were in the area of the 4100 block of Avenue M when they heard gunshots being fired around 3:00 a.m. Shot Spotter alerts were also activated and were sent to the Birmingham 911 Communications Division.

Officers drove around and found the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The shooting happened in a heavily residential area and officers are asking if anyone has surveillance footage from the incident or information pertaining to the case, to please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

