UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham has been named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer by Forbes, topping the list of more than 500 public and private corporations, hospitals, universities.

Alabama’s largest public employer and home of one of the region’s largest academic medical centers, UAB employs more than 23,000 people across its university and hospital entities, has more than 22,000 enrolled students, and has an annual economic impact exceeding $7 billion on the state.

“We often say our people are what make UAB special,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts. “What makes Forbes’ recognition so meaningful is that it is based largely on whether our employees would recommend UAB to friends and family. Especially after such a challenging year, knowing that our people are proud to be part of the UAB family is eternally humbling and gratifying.

“As UAB celebrates this distinction, I want to recognize everyone at UAB who works with dedication to our vital mission every day,” Watts said. “I also thank the University of Alabama System and our Board of Trustees, whose vision, leadership and continued support have been critical to our growth into a place special enough to be called America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer by Forbes.”

A full list of Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers list can be found here.

“UAB has long been known for its extraordinary teams; but to receive this honor in 2021 is even more special knowing how our employees truly came together to overcome challenges, care for our community and state, and provide lifesaving care to patients across all specialties amid the pandemic — it is remarkable,” said UAB Medicine Chief Executive Officer Reid Jones. “In reflection of all we have been able to accomplish together, I am confident that this recognition is just the start of people seeing what truly makes UAB a phenomenal place to work and grow.”

“To be named America’s Best Large Employer by Forbes and among the company of other organizations on this list is a testament to the exceptional employees we have at UAB — a group of people who are dedicated to moving every pillar of our mission forward and living out our shared values,” said UAB Provost Pam Benoit. “It cannot be overstated the adversities that employees across our campus faced in this pandemic year, and I celebrate this tremendous recognition with everyone in the UAB community.”

On Friday, Dec. 3, leaders from UAB will celebrate faculty and staff with an event at Bartow Arena.

