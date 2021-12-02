LawCall
Two injured in fire at Birmingham paint and body shop

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently working a fire that happened at a paint and body shop.

This happened on Thursday on 28th Place and 30th Avenue North. Officials say two people suffered burns during this fire, and that they have both been taken to the hospital with burns. So far, no word on what caused this fire.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

