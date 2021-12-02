Two-car crash causes overturned vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene of a two car crash that caused an overturned vehicle in Birmingham.

This happened on Green Springs Highway in front of the Chevron Gas Station. No word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries in this accident.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

HPD is on scene at Greensprings Hwy and Valley Ave on a wreck involving an overturned vehicle. Greensprings S & N lanes are blocked. Avoid the area if possible and take an alternate route. — Homewood Police Dept (@HomewoodPD) December 2, 2021

