Two-car crash causes overturned vehicle in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene of a two car crash that caused an overturned vehicle in Birmingham.

This happened on Green Springs Highway in front of the Chevron Gas Station. No word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries in this accident.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

