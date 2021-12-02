Tuscaloosa PD: Wendy’s robbery suspect sentenced to 20 years

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say a 19-year-old man has agreed to serve 20 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of the Wendy’s on 15th Street.

Police say Terrance Leroy Wilson pled guilty on Wednesday to first-degree robbery, and unrelated charges of second-degree assault and first-degree receiving stolen property.

Wilson was one of two men who ambushed a restaurant employee from behind the dumpster at 4 a.m. on June 28, 2019. The masked men then followed the employee into the store. One fired a shot that struck the building as they ran inside and pointed the handgun at a worker who was inside closing up, according to police.

The employees were able to run to safety, but one of the robbers took a cash drawer from the office that contained around $250.

“Investigators worked diligently to locate video, track down evidence and find witnesses who provided good information about the suspects and their movements before and after the robbery,” said Captain Kip Hart, Commander of TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

A Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge accepted a plea agreement reached between Wilson and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office. Police say Wilson will serve 20 years with the Alabama Department of Corrections.

