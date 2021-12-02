LawCall
Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 33 months for possession of handgun

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for possession of a handgun.

Rashawn Rodrikez Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to 33 months at a hearing before U.S. Federal Judge L. Scott Coogler Thursday.

TPD officers arrested Taylor on June 29, 2019. Officers said he was in the backseat of a vehicle stopped in the area of Alston Avenue and 21st Street.

The officers noticed Taylor fumbling with something in the floorboards, and didn’t believe his explanation that he was adjusting his pant leg around his shoe.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock pistol, which Taylor was prohibited from possessing because he had 12 prior felony convictions.

Tuscaloosa Police Department released this statement: Prosecuting gun crimes like these through the federal court system means the offenders will most likely serve a longer prison term. We hope that will make convicted felons think twice before they carry or use a gun.

