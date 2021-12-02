Tuscaloosa County School District reacts to federal public transit mask extension

LawCall
President Joe Biden extended the federal mask mandate Thursday for another two months, an extension that impacts every facet of public transportation such as planes, trains, taxies and school buses.(WRDW)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - President Joe Biden extended the federal mask mandate Thursday for another two months, an extension that impacts every facet of public transportation such as planes, trains, taxies and school buses. It’s an effort, he says, to help ward off the coming Omicron variant.

This did not come as a surprise to the Tuscaloosa County school district. With 19,000 students, it will be business as usual. County school officials more or less anticipated the extension, considering the latest news coming out regarding the new COVID variant.

“You know at this point we have become accustomed to moving with the current regulations we are subject to, so it’s become very commonplace for us to just have to adapt,” said Tuscaloosa County School District Public Information Officer Terri Brewer.

With 19,000 students enrolled, 50% or so ride the bus to and from school everyday.

“What the President announced today does not change our procedure because it doesn’t change anything that’s in place,” said Brewer.

Central office says it’s gotten no calls from concerned parents and there may be a reason for that; it appears families have adapted.

“At this point it’s something our students have become accustomed , familiar with the procedure,” Brewer said.

The county school district has 240 bus drivers running more than 200 bus routes everyday.

