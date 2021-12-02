LawCall
Truck driver killed in crash on I-22

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 50-year-old North Carolina man was killed in a single-truck accident on I-22 early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. on Interstate 22 near the 54 mile-marker, approximately seven miles northwest of Jasper.

Troopers said Danny S. Ashe, of Bladenboro, N.C. was killed when he drove off the roadway, struck a guardrail and then a bridge. The truck went off the bridge and overturned. Ashe died at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

